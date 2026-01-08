Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine does not yet accept demands for painful concessions

During his visit to Cyprus to participate in the official ceremony of taking over the rotating EU presidency from Nicosia, Zelensky called on Kiev's allies to increase pressure on Moscow and avoid demanding painful concessions from Kiev, reports "Reuters".

"We are doing everything necessary on our part in the negotiation process. And we expect that no additional or excessive demands will be made on Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky added that it is possible that the war will end by mid-2026.

Zelensky said earlier that he had not yet received a clear and unambiguous answer from Britain, France and Germany whether they would defend Ukraine in the event of a new Russian aggression.

In a conversation with journalists, Zelensky was asked whether he was confident that Paris, Berlin and London would militarily support Kiev in the event of a new attack by Russia, by analogy with Charles de Gaulle's famous statement that he was not sure whether the United States would defend Paris. The Ukrainian president replied that this was a "very complex question" to which he would very much like to receive a simple and clear answer.