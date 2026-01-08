Pope Leo XIV urged cardinals to avoid internal divisions in the church, so that there would be unity, not division, Aleteia.org reported.

Pope Leo XIV met again today with cardinals from around the world, gathered for a two-day extraordinary consistory at the Vatican, Reuters reported. He urged senior clerics to avoid internal divisions in the church and focus on attracting new believers, BTA reported.

The pontiff expressed his intention to continue the reforms of the late Pope Francis, who faced opposition from conservative cardinals and sought to make the Catholic Church more inclusive, including by opening its ranks to homosexual Catholics and discussing the possibility of ordaining women.

At the start of the consistory yesterday, Pope Leo XIV told cardinals that the church can only grow if it manages to attract people with the message of God's love for all.

The Vatican said that 177 of the world's 245 cardinals were attending the meeting. The cardinals were asked to refrain from public comment on the discussions in order to encourage a frank and free exchange of views.