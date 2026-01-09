Ukraine: Russian Oreshnik missile strike a serious threat to European security

The Russian strike last night with an Oreshnik missile near the EU and NATO border is a "serious danger" to European security, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga said today, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

He called on Ukraine's partners to increase pressure on Moscow.

Szybiga said that Kiev has informed the United States, its European partners and other countries through diplomatic channels about the details of the strike.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin used a medium-range ballistic missile near the EU and NATO border in response to his own hallucinations. This is indeed a serious threat. And it requires an international response," Sibiga said.

Russia used a supersonic medium-range missile "Oreshnik" for its attack on Western Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry, which noted that it was the second time this weapon was used to strike Ukraine.

The Russian armed forces carried out a "massive strike with long-range precision weapons, including a mobile ground-based medium-range missile complex "Oreshnik", as well as drones, the ministry said, adding that the attack was carried out in response to the "terrorist attack" of Kiev against the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 29, 2025.

It added that the objectives of the strike were achieved, hitting drone production workshops as well as energy infrastructure.

Ukraine denies striking Putin's residence and has accused Moscow of using fabricated claims to justify its attacks on government buildings in Kiev.

Moscow first attacked the Ukrainian industrial city of Dnipro (Dnipro in Ukrainian) with an “Oreshnik“ in November 2024.