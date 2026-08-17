In 2032? Romania also seeks a fast course towards the euro

Romania may set 2032 as its goal for adopting the euro, said the interim Minister of European Projects and Investments Dragos Paslaru, quoted by local media, BTA reports.

In an interview with the public television news channel TeVere, the minister reminded that the transition to the common European currency depends on budgetary and fiscal consolidation.

„The transition to the euro can only be carried out by observing the relevant indicators. Here we are talking about the budget deficit, we are talking about the state debt - things that are related to this consolidation that we are carrying out,“ said the minister and recalled that Romania has set itself the goal of “putting its finances in order by 2030“.

Since 2020, Romania has been in an excessive budget deficit procedure, and in 2024 this indicator reached the highest value in the EU - 9.3 percent of gross domestic product. The country has committed to the European Commission with a 7-year fiscal plan, which envisages the deficit being reduced to around 2.4 percent of GDP by 2031.

Last week, the governor of the National Bank of Romania, Mugur Isserescu, commented that Romania does not meet any of the criteria for adopting the euro. According to the governor, a realistic timetable for joining the eurozone cannot be set at this stage.

Minister of European Projects and Investments Dragos Păslaru told TeVere Info that he considers 2032 a possible target date if by 2030 budgetary and fiscal consolidation is achieved, a coherent development plan for the country for the period 2028-2034 is adopted and political stability is ensured.

However, Romania fell into a political crisis after the pro-European four-party coalition collapsed at the end of April, and in May the government was ousted from power by a vote of no confidence. Attempts to form a new parliamentary majority and install a new government have so far failed. Prime Minister Ilie Bolognese's cabinet has been governing with limited powers since May 5 until a new government takes office.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar has already said that his country can meet the European Union's economic criteria for adopting the euro by 2030.