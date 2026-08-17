US President Donald Trump said that Iran should surrender to end the war with the United States, in the context of the stalemate in negotiations between the two countries, Reuters reported.

“They should raise the white flag and surrender“, Trump told a reporter for the television “Fox News“ during a telephone interview.

The interim agreement reached in June provided for “an immediate and permanent cessation of hostilities on all fronts“, but quickly lost its weight, Reuters recalls. On July 7, Trump declared it "ended," and a week later, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that the agreement was "suspended."

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, Iran and the United States committed to negotiating a final peace agreement within a maximum of 60 days, which could be extended by mutual consent. It also covered broader issues, including the fate of Iran's nuclear program.

Today marks the 60-day deadline for signing the memorandum.

Oman and Iran are separately negotiating an agreement to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Before the US-Israeli attacks on Iran began in late February, 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the strait.

“If Oman gets in our way, we will bomb it with all our might“, Trump told “Fox News“.

The dispute over control of the Strait of Hormuz has led to a rise in fuel prices and increased pressure on Trump to end the war. She does not enjoy broad public support in the United States, which is important for the upcoming midterm elections in the country in November. They will determine which party will control the US Congress.

Trump clarified to “Fox News“ that the midterm elections do not affect his strategy towards Iran. “The midterm elections have nothing to do with the way I think“, he said.

Earlier today, the president wrote on his social platform Truth Social the following: “The number one goal is and always will be that Iran cannot have any way of acquiring a nuclear weapon“.

Thus, Trump once again indicated one of his motives for starting the war, Reuters emphasizes.