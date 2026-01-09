Kiev: Russian military attacks two merchant ships in Black Sea

One person was killed and several others injured in Russian drone attacks on two civilian ships in the Black Sea near the Odessa region, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction Alexei Kuleba said, quoted by "Reuters".

"While en route to the port of Chernomorsk, a Russian combat drone hit a civilian ship flying the foreign flag of St. Kitts and Nevis, which was traveling to load grain within the Ukrainian sea corridor. "Preliminary data indicate that there are injuries," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kuleba, the ship continues its journey and is heading to the nearest port.

"A ship flying the flag of the Comoros and carrying soybeans was also damaged near the port of Odessa. Unfortunately, a crew member, a Syrian citizen, was killed in the attack," he added.