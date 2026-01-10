Trump has reached out to Republican senators who oppose his arbitrarily deciding on military action against Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has reached out to Republican senators who supported a resolution prohibiting the US military from participating in possible military action against Venezuela without the approval of Congress, to express his dissatisfaction, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing administration and congressional officials.

The publication reports that the head of state has contacted Senators Rand Paul, Susan Collins, Josh Hawley, Lisa Murkowski and Todd Young, because he has seen their actions as a vote against him and the US military.

On January 8, the US Senate voted to continue work on a resolution that would prohibit the Trump administration from using military force against Venezuela without legislative approval. Fifty-two senators voted in favor of the resolution, while 47 voted against it. The resolution is a request to the executive branch and aims to limit the president's authority to unilaterally initiate military action.