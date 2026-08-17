Greek tax officials have started a protest, suspending preventive inspections until August 26th

Greek tax officials have started protest actions today, and will refrain from carrying out preventive inspections until August 26th, the Greek public television ERT announced, BTA reports.

Employees will remain in their jobs and will continue to serve citizens, the media outlet specifies.

The Secretary General of the Federation of Employees in the Ministry of Finance, Giorgos Tsagarakis, stated that the protest was provoked by a shortage of personnel, increased workload, insufficient payment for overtime work and the lack of safe conditions when carrying out tax audits.

According to him, the possibilities for dialogue with the management have already been exhausted, and the protest actions aim to exert pressure to solve the problems with the staff shortage, workload and remuneration.

Tsagarakis also raised the issue of tax fairness. According to him, preventive inspections affect small and medium-sized enterprises to a greater extent, while large companies have more opportunities to benefit from special tax provisions and mechanisms.

The protest will continue until August 26, during which time the tax administration will continue to serve citizens, but without carrying out preventive inspections.