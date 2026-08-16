The dynamic situation on the front in Ukraine and the economic consequences of the war led to a series of key events on today, August 16, 2026.

The conflict continues to claim civilian casualties, involve foreign fighters and cause serious shifts in the high echelons of power in Moscow.

Tragedy in Gorlovka and attacks on rescue teams

Today, a serious escalation was registered in the city of Gorlovka, which is under the control of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). In an attack carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), one person was killed and three others were injured. The information was officially confirmed by local authorities and disseminated by the Russian news agency Interfax.

At the same time, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) in the DPR reported a repeated strike by the Armed Forces of the Republic of Ukraine against a fire brigade that had extinguished a fire in one of the newly occupied settlements. The attack, carried out with a drone, injured two firefighters who were hospitalized, and the specialized equipment was seriously damaged, Rambler reports.

Thousands of African and Colombian fighters on the front

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has released official data, according to which Kiev has confirmed information about nearly 3,000 citizens from 37 African countries recruited into the ranks of the Russian army. Of these, at least 486 have already died on the battlefield. According to Ukrainska Pravda, foreigners are often lured with promises of civilian work or education, then forced to sign military contracts in Russian.

At the same time, Russian forces announced that the bodies of 10 Colombian mercenaries who fought on the side of Ukraine as part of the "Hartiya" brigade were identified near Kupyansk. The news of their liquidation on the front line was initially reported by TASS, and details about the presence of South American fighters in the conflict zone were also published by osnmedia.ru.

Tumult in Moscow: Chief Economist of VEB.RF Fired

In addition to the battlefield, serious tension has also arisen in the economic core of Russia. Andrey Klepach no longer holds the position of chief economist of the state development corporation VEB.RF. His dismissal comes after his sharp and critical statements, in which he predicted that Russia is losing the economic "war of attrition" with the West and that an inevitable social crisis awaits it. The information about his removal was confirmed to Vedomosti.