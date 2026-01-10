Indonesia has temporarily blocked Elon Musk's Grok chatbot on social media platform X due to the risk of pornographic content generated by artificial intelligence, the country's Ministry of Communications and Digital Technology said in a statement.

Previously, governments and regulators in Europe and Asia have condemned, and some have launched investigations into, the app's sexual content. According to the New Straights Times, Indonesia has become the first country to effectively ban access to Grok.

“The government views the practice of creating deepfakes of a sexual nature without consent as a serious violation of human rights, dignity and security of citizens in the digital space“, Indonesia's Minister of Communications and Digital Technology Meutya Hafid said in a statement.

The ministry has also summoned X representatives to discuss the issue.

Bloomberg previously reported that xAI's artificial intelligence model Grok has been generating pornographic content involving children. As the agency noted, Grok has been creating such images for the past few days, violating the chatbot's acceptable use policy. However, according to the agency's report, the banned images have been removed. Grok's page on the X social network states that the company “urgently“ fixes vulnerabilities.