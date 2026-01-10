Iran Protests Continue Despite Communications Blackout

Despite a communications blackout that cut off internet and text messaging for Iranians, people continued to protest against the Iranian regime, lighting bonfires and chanting “freedom“ while blocking highways.
The protests continued despite threats of “revenge“ by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite wing of the Iranian military that has been used to suppress mass protests in the past.
Schools in Iranian provinces will close tomorrow, with classes being held remotely, authorities said.
Schools in central Iran's Isfahan province will be "without face-to-face classes tomorrow at all levels of education," the director general of the Isfahan governorate's crisis management department said, according to the state-run Tasnim news agency.
Kindergartens and preschools will also be closed, Tasnim reported.
Schools in the province of East Azerbaijan in northwestern Iran will also hold online classes until Monday, authorities said, according to Tasnim.
The University of Tehran said it would hold online classes from January 10 to 14, but exams will still be held in person, according to Iranian state media IRIB.
Schools in the province of East Azerbaijan in northwestern Iran will also hold online classes until Monday, authorities said, according to Tasnim.
The University of Tehran said it would hold online classes from January 10 to 14, but exams will still be held in person, according to Iranian state media IRIB.