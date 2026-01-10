Iran Protests Continue Despite Communications Blackout

Despite a communications blackout that cut off internet and text messaging for Iranians, people continued to protest against the Iranian regime, lighting bonfires and chanting “freedom“ while blocking highways.

The protests continued despite threats of “revenge“ by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite wing of the Iranian military that has been used to suppress mass protests in the past.

Schools in Iranian provinces will close tomorrow, with classes being held remotely, authorities said.

Schools in central Iran's Isfahan province will be "without face-to-face classes tomorrow at all levels of education," the director general of the Isfahan governorate's crisis management department said, according to the state-run Tasnim news agency.