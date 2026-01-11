Trump has several options for new strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump has been given several options for further strikes on Iran, The New York Times reported, citing its sources.

According to them, the American leader has been informed of several options, including strikes on civilian targets in Tehran. The American leader is seriously considering authorizing an attack on the Islamic Republic, but has not yet made a final decision, unnamed American officials noted.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In addition to the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, they discussed the protests in Iran, The New York Times reports.

Trump earlier hinted that the US could deliver a “strong strike“ against the leadership of the Islamic Republic, if they deem it necessary.

New protests against the government began last night in Iran despite repression and a national information blackout, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.





Demonstrators gathered in a northern district of Tehran, a video whose authenticity was verified by AFP showed.



Fireworks were fired over "Punaq" square in the Iranian capital, as protesters banged pots and pans and chanted slogans in support of the dynasty of the last Iranian shah - Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the agency described.



US President Donald Trump today also expressed his readiness to help the protesters in Iran, Reuters reported earlier.