Iran has been without internet for over 60 hours now, as a wave of anti-government protests swept the country, the regulator NetBlocks said.

The company called the outage a “direct threat” for public safety.

The unrest, sparked by severe economic hardship, has been ongoing for two weeks and has spread to more than 180 cities in Iran, according to the US-based human rights group HRANA.

“The internet blackout in Iran has now passed the 60-hour mark, as nationwide connectivity levels continue to hover around 1% of normal levels,“ NetBlocks said in a post on X on Sunday morning local time.

“The censorship measure poses a direct threat to the security and well-being of Iranians at a crucial time for the country's future.

The British Monitor reported the first signs of an internet blackout in Iran on the evening of January 8 in a post on X.

According to HRANA, at least 78 protesters have been killed and over 2,600 arrested in connection with ongoing demonstrations.

A Tehran resident said the power outages were driving more people to take to the streets to protest, and prominent Iranian filmmakers condemned the power outages as “tools of repression”.