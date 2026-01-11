Ukraine is experiencing the most difficult energy problems this winter

The current energy situation in Ukraine is recognized as the most difficult this winter, according to the energy holding DTEK.

The holding reports problems with electricity transmission in Dnipropetrovsk and Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as the situation in the power grid in the capital and Kiev region.

According to DTEK, emergency power outages continue in parts of the Pechersk and Holosiivskyi districts and on the left bank of Kiev. The day before, there were reports of interruptions in water supply and heat supply. Electric transport was also out of service in the city.