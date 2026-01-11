Ukraine damaged three Lukoil oil platforms in the Caspian Sea

The Ukrainian army attacked and damaged three Russian oil platforms in the Caspian Sea, the General Staff in Kiev reported today on Telegram, quoted by DPA.

The facilities belonging to the oil giant "Lukoil" are used to supply Russian forces in Ukraine, the General Staff added.

Kiev did not provide details about the nature of the attack, but claimed that there were "direct hits", which suggests that it was probably a strike with long-range drones. The figures released by the Ukrainian military cannot be independently verified.

The Russian military does not usually release information about damage caused by Ukrainian attacks.

Ukraine has repeatedly attacked Russian oil and gas facilities to disrupt supplies to the occupation forces, DPA notes.