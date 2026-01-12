Trump declares himself president of Venezuela from January 2026

US President Donald Trump posted a screenshot claiming to be the current president of Venezuela. The photo was posted on the White House's page “Truth Social“.

According to the image, which copies the style of Wikipedia, Trump was “inducted“ to the presidency of Venezuela in January 2026.

This followed his previous claims that the US would “run the country“ until a transition took place, despite the swearing in of Delcy Rodriguez as interim president.

On January 3, the US carried out a military operation in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and captured the country's President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. They were taken to the US and are being held in a detention centre in New York, awaiting trial in March.