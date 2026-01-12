The health of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has deteriorated significantly due to kidney failure, Ukrainian military intelligence sources claim, which has given rise to speculation that he may not survive, De Re Militari reported.

Kadyrov is currently undergoing dialysis at his private hospital in Chechnya.

In early January, we reported that Kadyrov had missed the New Year's meeting of the State Council of Russia, chaired personally by President Vladimir Putin. It later emerged that he had been hospitalised the night before the meeting, on 24 December.

The process of finding a suitable candidate to replace Kadyrov is already underway.

Among the names mentioned as possible successors are Magomed Daudov, the speaker of the Chechen parliament, Apti Alaudinov, a top military commander, and Kadyrov's eldest son, Akhmat Kadyrov.

Akhmat, who is only 20 years old, was recently appointed acting deputy chairman of the republic's government, while retaining his role as sports minister. This would make the young Kadyrov the third member of his family to rule Chechnya on the Kremlin's orders, after his father and grandfather.

This is not the first time reports of Kadyrov's deteriorating health have emerged. In September 2023, he was in critical condition, but later appeared in a video to dispel the rumors.

However, current statements indicate that the situation is more serious, with the GUR hinting that Kadyrov may be near the end of his life.