The Russian Defense Ministry has revealed more about the "Oreshnik" attack on Ukraine.



"As a result of the massive strike on January 9, the Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant was put out of order, and enterprises in Kiev that assemble attack drones were hit," the Russian Defense Ministry reported. The strike with the "Oreshnik" missile complex also caused a lively reaction around the world, writes Izvestia, quoted by Focus.



The Lviv State Aviation Repair Plant carried out repairs and maintenance of aviation equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), including F-16 and MiG-29 aircraft transferred from the West, as well as long- and medium-range attack drones.



In addition, as part of a massive strike with tactical missile systems “ Iskander“ and sea-based cruise missiles “ Kalibr“ in Kiev, the production facilities of two enterprises engaged in the assembly of strike unmanned aerial vehicles for attacks on Russian territory were hit. According to sources, energy infrastructure facilities that ensure the functioning of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex were also affected.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the attack with the "Oreshnik" was a signal for the alliance to abandon military assistance to Ukraine.