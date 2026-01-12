Prof. Chukov: The current government in Iran has brought the people to a begging stick

The protests in Iran are the strongest and best organized in 10 years. The previous protests also showed the anger of the people, but they were chaotic. Now I see a clear leader in the face of the son of the last Iranian shah. What is happening in Iran right now is unprecedented.

This was stated in the program "Osche ut dne" on BNT by the international analyst and Arabist Prof. Vladimir Chukov, who commented on the situation in Iran, quoted by novini.bg.

"The problems in Iran are enormous. We see a cyclical nature of the protests there, which speaks of a disease of the ayatollahs' regime. A huge part of the Iranian people have clearly stated that they do not want to live like this anymore. The son of the last Iranian shah is not the only one fighting against the regime, but he is the only one stating what should happen to the country after the protests. The current government has reduced the Iranian people to a beggar's stick," he added.

"Right now, it is difficult to understand what exactly is happening in Iran, because the Internet is completely shut down. We are all waiting to see if President Donald Trump will give permission for a strike. I think the US will launch a very strong cyberattack, like the one in Venezuela. Tehran is trying to calm the situation because it sees that the same thing could happen as in July last year. I would like diplomacy and negotiations to solve the problems in Iran, but we all know how much time was spent at the negotiating table on Tehran's nuclear program. It is clear that diplomacy alone will not do. "If strikes do occur, they will most likely repeat the American strikes from the war between Israel and Iran last year," predicts Prof. Chukov.