They introduced a bill to "annex Greenland" in the US Congress

Republican Randy Fine, a member of the United States House of Representatives, has introduced a bill to "annex" Greenland, Fox News reported.

This bill aims to authorize US President Donald Trump to "take necessary steps" to acquire Greenland and begin the process of its accession to the United States, the report says.

“I believe it is in the best interest of peace for the United States to exercise sovereignty over Greenland. Congress would still have to pass a resolution on statehood, but that would simply give the president the right to do what he is doing and declare Congressional support for it. And then that would speed up the process of statehood status“, Randy Fine told Fox News Digital.

Trump has promoted the idea of annexing the island to the United States since his first term in the White House. He has often used Greenland's strategic importance as an argument, especially emphasizing its proximity to Russia and the presence of important mineral resources.

Fine also believes that “American rule would also be better for the people of Greenland“:

“Their poverty level is high. Denmark didn't treat them well. When war came to town, Denmark couldn't protect them. Guess who protected Greenland during World War II? Us.“

Republican lawmakers were somewhat embarrassed after White House press secretary Caroline Levitt did not rule out the use of military force to establish control over Greenland.

The U.S. Constitution grants Congress the power to admit new states. Legislators must pass a law authorizing the creation of a new state. The territory in question must then draft a state constitution approved by the people who live there.

Congress must then vote again on admitting the new state into the United States before the decision becomes final after the president signs it.

Earlier, White House press secretary Caroline Levitt explained Trump's position on the issue: he believes that if the United States does not gain control of Greenland, the island could eventually be taken over by China or Russia.

“It is important to remember: this is not just a matter of United States interests. It is entirely possible that Greenland itself would also be better off as part of the United States and under its protection,“ she added.