Strike halts taxi services in Greek capital Athens

Taxi drivers in the Greek capital Athens have announced another 48-hour strike today and tomorrow, Sky TV reports, quoted by BTA.

Their demands are similar to those they raised in their previous protests - postponement until 2035 of the obligation for all newly registered taxis to be electric from this year, measures against what they consider unfair competition from multinational apps and rental cars with drivers, permission for taxis to operate in bus lanes, and an increase in the tax-free minimum in the sector to 12,000 euros per year.

The taxi drivers' union in Athens is threatening to escalate the protests if it does not receive a satisfactory response from the government.

Taxis in the Greek capital have gone on strike several times last year.