US urges citizens to leave Iran immediately

The United States has urged its citizens to leave Iran “immediately” amid protests in the country and possible strikes from Washington, Meduza reported.

The statement said that if American citizens cannot leave Iran, they should seek safety in their homes, avoid demonstrations and stock up on food, water, medicine and other essential supplies.

Donald Trump is considering air strikes in Iran to end the crackdown on protests that have rocked the Islamic Republic since December 28, the White House said, adding, however, that the diplomatic path remains open, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

The suppression of protests in Iran has led to more than 600 deaths since the protests began, according to a non-governmental organization, after the Islamic Republic faced one of the largest protest movements since its declaration in 1979.

"One thing President Trump is dealing with "excellent, is to keep all options on the table. And airstrikes are one of many options available to the commander in chief," White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt told reporters. However, she assured that "diplomacy (is) always the president's first option."