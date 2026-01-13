Ukraine destroys Russian drone factory

The Ukrainian armed forces said today that they had struck a drone factory in the Rostov region of Russia, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"The destruction of this facility will reduce the enemy's ability to produce drones and prevent the Russian aggressor from striking civilian objects on Ukrainian territory," the Ukrainian armed forces wrote on their "Telegram" channel.

Meanwhile, the Russian army struck a thermal power plant of energy supplier DTEK, the company announced on "Telegram", quoted by Ukrinform.

As a result of the attack, the equipment at the plant was significantly damaged. This is the eighth large-scale attack on DTEK power plants since October.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, DTEK thermal power plants have been attacked more than 220 times. Fifty-five power workers have been injured and four killed.

This morning, power supply was cut off in the Bucha region near Kiev, Ukrinform also reports.