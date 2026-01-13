The "Axis of Evil" is cracking - the Kremlin has practically lost all its allies, writes NEXTA.

The network of allied authoritarian regimes built by Vladimir Putin over 20 years is beginning to fall apart. Pressure from US President Donald Trump is growing.

Russia lost influence in Syria after the fall of the Bashar Assad regime, failed to protect Venezuela and Nicolas Maduro, who was detained by the United States, and did not react to the detention of a tanker flying the Russian flag by the United States.

Now Iran - a key partner of Moscow and a supplier of "Shahed" drones is also under threat. Amidst the mass protests in the country, Trump openly hints that the US could intervene to protect demonstrators.

Even pro-war Z-bloggers in Russia are talking about the “end of an era”. According to them, the authorities have been imitating the status of a superpower for too long, instead of actually strengthening it.

In the Kremlin, the US actions are seen as an attempt to push Russia into a corner. In response, Moscow will continue the war in Ukraine, ignoring peace initiatives.