The policy of sanctions has led the EU countries to economic stagnation. The current leaders of these countries must make way for politicians and forces that take a more responsible approach to global affairs.

This was stated by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin to journalists, quoted by TASS, Focus reports.



According to him, the EU economy is stagnant.



"They must consider the consequences of these actions. Those who implemented this policy must resign and make way for other political leaders and forces that take a more responsible approach to the world order,“ Volodin emphasized.