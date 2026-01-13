General Syrsky: We stopped the Russians! Putin really wants Odessa to cut off Ukraine from the sea

The plans of the Russian troops in 2025 to occupy the right bank of the Kherson region and reach Odessa were thwarted. This is emphasized by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

As Syrsky points out on the social network Facebook, last year was a great test for Ukraine: "Russia sought to end the war against Ukraine with defeat, imposing its conditions on us from a position of strength. He tried to seize the remaining territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia regions, the right bank of the Kherson region, he intended to go to Odessa in order to completely cut off our access to the sea“.



At the same time, as the general notes, the Defense Forces of Ukraine did not allow critical breakthroughs by the enemy, thwarted his plans and repeatedly forced him to postpone the planned operations.



"We resisted. Because our soldiers worked on the border, with complete dedication, inflicting maximum losses on the Russian forces and reducing the enemy army by more than 418 thousand killed and wounded during the year,“, emphasizes Syrsky.



At the same time, thanks to the effective combat work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, the Russian forces have not been able to increase their own forces for a long time, since the Ukrainian defenders destroy more Russian military personnel every month than Russia recruits.



"At the same time, in 2025 we managed to reduce the number of our own personnel losses by 13 percent“, emphasizes Syrsky.



According to him, this year has proven that the Defense Forces are capable of systematically exhausting the Russian forces and significantly reducing their potential.



"The Defense Forces did not allow the aggressor to implement the plans "They maintained their strategic positions and prepared the ground for further action," notes Sirsky.