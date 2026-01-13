In the Epstein case! Bill, Hillary Clinton refuse to testify

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said they will refuse to comply with a subpoena from the US Congress to testify in an investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

The Clinton family criticizes Republican-controlled panel's attempts as "impermissible" as GOP lawmakers prepare contempt proceedings against them.

In a letter posted on social media today, Bill and Hillary Clinton addressed the chairman of the House Oversight Committee of the Rep. James Comer, Republican, saying he is on the verge of a trial "that literally aims to put them in jail."

Comer says he will begin contempt proceedings next week. That potentially begins a complex and politically messy process that Congress rarely engages in.