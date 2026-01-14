The Wall Street Journal: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar Try to Stop US from Strike on Iran

Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar are trying to influence the United States to prevent a strike on Iran amid ongoing protests in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Gulf officials say attempts to overthrow the Iranian government would disrupt oil markets, hurting the U.S. economy. They fear that strikes on Iran could disrupt tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. The newspaper's sources specify that the UAE, which occupies the southern coast of the strait, did not participate in the negotiations with the United States.

The Strait of Hormuz is located in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean and connects the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman with the Arabian Sea. It separates Iran and Oman and is located mainly in the territorial waters of these two countries. It is considered one of the most important maritime corridors in the world: 15-20% of the world's oil, condensate and oil products, as well as more than 30% of liquefied natural gas, pass through the strait.

According to the newspaper's sources among Saudi officials, Riyadh has assured Tehran that it will not intervene in a potential conflict and will not allow Washington to use its airspace for strikes. The newspaper notes that Saudi Arabia is particularly sensitive to the “growing instability“ - authorities have asked local media to limit coverage of the protests to avoid retaliation from Iran.