Zelensky: The situation is currently difficult everywhere, but it is most difficult at the front

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged difficulties in his country, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The agency notes that this happened at a time when temperatures in Ukraine are below zero, and many people do not have electricity and heating due to targeted Russian attacks on the energy system. In addition, the Russian army is advancing slowly but methodically to the south and east.

"The situation is currently difficult everywhere, but it is most difficult at the front", Zelensky summarized last night in his evening video address. He noted the cold weather in winter and Russia's stubbornness.

"The attacks continue. "As well as the defense of our positions," the Ukrainian president said.

Russia and Ukraine are exchanging drone strikes tonight, Reuters reported, BTA reports. A Ukrainian drone attack has caused damage in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Tens of thousands of subscribers are without in the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after a Russian drone attack.

Two fires have broken out at an industrial site in Rostov-on-Don, which is located 100 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, the governor of the region of the same name, Yuriy Slyusar, said. He did not specify which plant they were.

One fire has already been extinguished, and the other is under control, Slyusar said later. The attack also caused damage to apartment buildings. Four people were injured, including a 4-year-old child. Russian air defense forces shot down 48 Ukrainian drones last night, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

It reported that slightly more than half of these drones - 25 - were destroyed over the Rostov region. Thirteen drones were shot down over Stavropol Krai, five over Bryansk Oblast, three over annexed Crimea, and one each over Belgorod Oblast and Kursk Oblast bordering Ukraine.

More than 45,000 subscribers are without electricity and over 700 buildings are without heating after a massive Russian drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, the head of the military administration in this city in southeastern Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported in the meantime, quoted by Reuters.

Since the beginning of the war nearly four years ago, Russia has often targeted Kryvyi Rih - the hometown of Zelensky, who acknowledged last night about difficulties in Ukraine, including due to targeted attacks on the country's energy system in the middle of winter.