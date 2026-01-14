Fire breaks out in apartment building in Kiev after Russian attack

A fire broke out this night in a multi-storey apartment building in the Ukrainian capital Kiev after a Russian attack, Ukrinform reported, citing a publication on "Telegram" of the head of the city's military administration Timur Tkachenko, BTA reported.

It is a 16-story block of flats, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko specified, quoted by Reuters.

An air alert was declared in Kiev and a number of regions in Ukraine last night.

The hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Kryvyi Rih - was also attacked, as a result of which more than 45 thousand subscribers were left without electricity, and over 700 buildings - without heating, reported the head of the military administration there Oleksandr Vilkul, quoted by Reuters.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, from 6:30 p.m. local time yesterday (also Bulgarian), Ukraine was attacked with 113 drones and 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. 89 drones and 1 missile were shot down, the Ukrainian army announced.