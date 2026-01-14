Kazakh MP Aidos Sarum commented on the recent drone attack on tankers at the terminal of the Kazakhstan Pipeline Consortium (KPC). According to him, ensuring the security of KPC facilities requires the participation of all major investors, the national news agency Kazinform reported, quoted by BTA.

“Russia is such a shareholder and, accordingly, must do more for security. It also seems to me that one of the major shareholders is (the American oil company – ed.) “Chevron“. We know that Ukraine is heavily dependent on US support. And “Chevron“ is not just any company. "I think the US and our other partners should together put pressure on Ukraine to choose its targets," Sarum said.

Yesterday, the tanker "Matilda" under the flag of Malta, insured by a subsidiary of the state-owned Kazakh company "KazMunayGas" was attacked by a drone. An explosion occurred on the vessel, but no fire followed. There were no casualties or injuries among the crew. According to the preliminary assessment, it remains seaworthy, and no signs of threatening damage to the hull have been found at the moment.

The tanker "Delta Harmony" under the flag of Liberia was also attacked by a drone while it was in the loading preparation mode. As a result of the incident, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries among the crew members. At the time of the strike, there was still no oil on board, so no damage was caused to Kazakhstani export goods.