"This morning, our air defense forces operated in Kiev, and an air alert was declared in the capital and the region, as well as in the Chernihiv region", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Telegram, Ukrinform reported, BTA reported.

He stressed that Ukraine's current priority is strengthening air defense, especially missiles for the systems. Contributions from partners to the PURL program ("Ukraine's Priority Needs List") are needed, as well as support from European stocks and faster implementation of agreements with the United States.

"It is very important to support our soldiers now. If we manage to counter these Russian attacks with 100% efficiency, Putin's terror will lose its meaning. This is their advantage at the moment, and this is exactly what Russia is counting on. We need to deprive them of it. This can work and will force Russia to stop the killings and move towards peace. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is ready to help us,” Zelensky wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Zelensky met with the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s staff to discuss Ukraine’s defense. In particular, he stressed that the PURL program needs to be supplemented, and in January progress was still insufficient.

Overnight, Russia launched strikes on Ukraine with 113 strike drones, about 70 of which were "Shahedi". Three ballistic missiles were also fired at targets in Ukraine.