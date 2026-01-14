For another three months! Verkhovna Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky to extend martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days. Martial law has been extended until May 4. The previous extension was in effect until February 3, 2026, the BBC reports.

Zelensky previously said that the war with Russia would not end until Ukraine received effective security guarantees and that martial law could not be lifted until then.

This is the 18th vote in the Rada to extend martial law since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.