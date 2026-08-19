Zelensky sets tasks for new defense minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined his main expectations for Ukraine's new defense minister Yevgen Khmara, emphasizing the reorganization of the defense system, production, and supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In his address on August 19, Zelensky said that the main task facing Khmara is “real adaptation” of defense, production and supply systems in the conditions of the ongoing war with Russia.

“My main task for the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in these conditions is the real adaptation of our defense system, the production and procurement system, as well as the system for supplying troops“, the Ukrainian president pointed out.

According to him, Ukraine should meet the winter with sufficient confidence in its defense capabilities and positions.

Zelensky also emphasized the professional experience of the new minister, who previously served in the special unit “Alpha“. The president said he expects Khmara to turn this experience into concrete actions, not promises.

Among the tasks set is the expansion of the diplomatic work of the Ministry of Defense, as well as closer cooperation with Ukrainian weapons manufacturers.

Zelensky paid special attention to the air defense departments. He expects the new leadership of the military department to work to increase Ukraine's ability to defend its airspace.

“I expect the Ministry of Defense to expand the scope of our diplomatic operations, work with Ukrainian arms manufacturers to provide greater opportunities for defending Ukrainian skies, and together with our partners to expand our defensive and offensive capabilities,“ Zelensky said.

The president noted that good interaction is already observed between Khmara and the command of the Ukrainian forces, specifically pointing to his cooperation with Drapatiy.

Khmara appointed defense minister

Earlier on Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Yevgeny Khmara as the new defense minister of Ukraine. Before his appointment, he served as head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Zelensky's statement comes against the backdrop of a new large-scale operation by Ukrainian anti-corruption institutions. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) announced that they are conducting an operation to uncover an alleged criminal organization.

According to investigators, it operated under the leadership of a current and former deputy and with the participation of high-ranking representatives of the presidential administration and other individuals.

In his statement of August 19, Zelensky did not mention the operation and the reported searches.

According to information from “Ukrainska Pravda“, citing its sources in business and political circles, searches were carried out in the homes of deputy Vadym Stolar and Irina Mudra, deputy head of the presidential administration.

At the moment, these allegations are presented as information to the media and are not commented on in Zelensky's address.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda, August 19, 2026; address by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky of August 19, 2026.