Russia reported that it had struck targets related to the Flamingo missiles

The Russian armed forces have struck targets related to the preparation and launch of Ukrainian long-range cruise missiles “Flamingo”, the Russian Defense Ministry announced, quoted by RIA Novosti, reports Focus.

According to the Russian military department, the strikes were directed at missile preparation and launch sites, as well as at workshops where they are assembled.

Moscow also claims that storage sites for Ukrainian Armed Forces unmanned aerial vehicles and their components were hit.

The information is part of the Russian Defense Ministry's daily report on the strikes carried out over the past 24 hours. There is currently no independent confirmation from the Ukrainian side of the Russian claims about the hit sites.