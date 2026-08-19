Increased NATO aviation activity over Poland in the coming days

Increased NATO aviation activity will be observed in the coming days in Polish airspace as part of the ongoing allied exercises within the framework of Operation Eastern Guard. This was announced by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP), BTA reports.

Operation Eastern Guard began in September last year, after Russian drones entered Polish airspace. In response, several NATO countries agreed to deploy additional forces and assets to reinforce the Alliance's eastern flank.

Operation Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Gorishevsky told PAP that the increased activity of Allied aircraft in recent days is directly related to the defensive operation.

“Allied exercises are a key element of this increased presence and this is what has been observed in Polish airspace in recent days“, Gorishevsky said.

According to him, it is very likely that the increased flight activity will continue in the next few days.

The exercises aim to improve interoperability between Allied forces, strengthen the deterrent effect on the eastern flank and test joint action procedures.

The increased presence NATO's aviation comes against the backdrop of the Alliance's continued efforts to strengthen security on its eastern flank and increased attention to the airspace of countries bordering Russia and Belarus.