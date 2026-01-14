After weeks of unrest! Protests in Iran begin to subside

The anti-government protests that have rocked Iran for more than two weeks now appear to be weakening, analysts and locals say, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

A report published by the US-based “Critical Threats Project" (Critical Threats Project, CTP), points out that only seven protests were registered in six provinces yesterday, which is a sharp drop compared to last Thursday, when there were 156 demonstrations in 27 of Iran's 31 provinces.

The project is carried out by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute.

The authors of the report caution that it remains difficult to assess the true scale of protest activity because of the widespread internet shutdown, which limits the flow of information from the country.

They also note the high number of victims during the unrest, emphasizing that “the level of brutality may discourage protesters and reduce the intensity of protest actions“.