Much broader changes are needed in the country's system for mobilizing soldiers for the war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

"Decisions have already been made to ensure a fairer distribution of personnel among combat brigades", he wrote in "Ex" after a meeting with newly appointed Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

"However, much broader changes are needed in the mobilization process, which would guarantee more opportunities for both Ukraine's defense and security forces, as well as for economic processes in our country," the president added.