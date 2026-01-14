Will the US attack Iran? Pentagon withdraws personnel from key military base in Qatar

Some US military personnel have been ordered to leave the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar amid Washington's consideration of a military operation against Iran. This was reported today by CNN, citing an American official, Focus writes.



According to the publication's source, the decision to reduce personnel is a “precautionary measure“, given the growing tension in the region.



The Al-Udeid air base previously became a target for Iran after the US launched strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June last year.



As CNN notes, amid the fact that US President Donald Trump is considering the possibility of new strikes against Iran, the base may again be under threat from an Iranian response.



Last June, the United States already resorted to similar measures, evacuating part of the personnel from the base on the eve of the strikes on Tehran's nuclear infrastructure.



Protests in Iran



According to updated estimates by human rights activists, the number of people killed as a result of the repression in Iran could reach about 12 thousand people. The protests have been going on for more than two weeks, and the real scale of the casualties remains unknown due to the concealment of information by the authorities.



Against this background, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Iranians not to stop the protests and stated that help for the protesters “is already on the way“. He also noted that the actions of the Iranian authorities are approaching his “red line“.



According to Western media, the White House is discussing various scenarios for putting pressure on Tehran. However, there are currently no final decisions on possible military action.