Russia agrees with US President Donald Trump that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, not Russia, is the one obstructing a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump's assessment contrasts with that of European allies, who have consistently claimed that Moscow has no particular interest in ending the fighting and wants to seize as much territory as possible, while also seeking to prevent further Western sanctions.

"I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump said of Putin in the Oval Office yesterday. "I think Ukraine is less willing to make a deal".

When asked why U.S.-led negotiations have not yet resolved Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelensky".

Peskov indicated that he agreed with Trump: "I agree, that is indeed the case. President Putin and the Russian side remain open (to negotiations). The Russian position is well known. It is well known to American negotiators, to President Trump and to the leadership of the Kiev regime.".

Russia controls about a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014. Moscow wants Kiev to withdraw its troops from parts of the Donetsk region that Russia does not control but has declared its own. Ukraine, which has rejected the idea of donating territory to Moscow, wants a halt to fighting along the current front lines. The US has offered a free economic zone if Ukraine withdraws its troops. The US-led talks in recent weeks have focused on security guarantees for post-war Ukraine following a potential peace deal, although some European officials have warned that it is highly unlikely that Putin will accept any of the terms. The talks were further delayed after Russia last month accused Ukraine of attempting to attack Putin's residence - a claim that Kiev called a lie. Peskov said Moscow would welcome Trump envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to the Kremlin for further talks on Ukraine once a date for the visit is agreed.