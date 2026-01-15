Trump threatens to use military in Minneapolis

US President Donald Trump has threatened to use the Insurrection Act (an 1807 law that allows US presidents to mobilize certain units of the armed forces in emergencies - editor's note) to send the military to Minnesota, amid escalating tensions over the deployment of immigration officers in the state's most populous city, Minneapolis, which has become the scene of daily clashes, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"If the corrupt politicians in Minnesota do not obey the law and do not rein in the professional agitators and rioters attacking the patriots of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Bureau who are simply doing their jobs, I will use THE ACT FOR "THE Uprising," Trump wrote in a post on his social media account, "Truth Social."

Trump's threat on social media comes hours after a U.S. immigration officer shot and wounded a Venezuelan citizen who tried to evade a traffic stop in the U.S. city of Minneapolis, and a week after an immigration officer killed a woman in the same city.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which is tasked with implementing President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, said the shooting occurred after a federal officer was attacked with a broom and a snow shovel. The officer fired the shots after a physical altercation with the Venezuelan, whom the department says is in the U.S. illegally.