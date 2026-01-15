Italy: Stopping military aid to Ukraine would escalate war

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told Italian lawmakers today that Italy should continue sending military aid to Ukraine, ANSA reported. According to him, stopping this aid would escalate the war with Russia, not end it, BTA reported.

Italy approved a decree to continue sending military aid to Kiev for another year. This will allow Italy to send Ukraine a thirteenth package of military aid.

However, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini doubts that such a step will be useful in finding a solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Crosetto told MPs that there are no good or bad means, but there are means that can be used positively or negatively. “A weapon is a bad thing when it is used against someone, but it becomes something different when it prevents another weapon from firing at a hospital, a power plant or a residential building,“ said Crosetto.

“The spirit in which Italy has helped Ukraine so far has been to hinder those who want to destroy the Ukrainian people and subjugate them to their will. Some of you may be ashamed of this, but I feel particularly proud,” said Crozetto.

"Supporting Ukraine does not mean that you want to continue the conflict. It means that you want to prevent the ceasefire from turning into a fragile and apparent peace, but built on injustice, which is destined to collapse again", the minister emphasized.

"Stopping support and assistance to Ukraine today means giving up on peace before it is built. Ukraine needs adequate defense systems not to attack, not to win a war, not to defeat the enemy, but to protect its territory and its people. Withdrawing international support will not lead to peace, but on the contrary, will favor the further escalation of aggression", said Crozetto.