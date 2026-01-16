The construction of the first Trump-class battleship could cost the US up to $22 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing preliminary estimates from the Congressional Budget Office.

The final price will depend on several pending decisions about the ship's displacement, crew size and weapons. A minimum price of $15.1 billion has been indicated, but it is possible that the price will eventually increase to $22 billion.

The most expensive ship in the US Navy is the aircraft carrier “Gerald R. Ford“, Bloomberg reports. It was commissioned in 2017, It cost the United States approximately $13 billion to build.

The largest U.S. battleships were the Iowa-class, with a displacement of approximately 48,000 tons. These battleships were decommissioned in the 1990s.

In September 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Washington was considering reviving the class of battleships. In December, the U.S. president announced plans to build three aircraft carriers, 12 to 15 submarines to bolster the nation's navy, and two new warships carrying cruise missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads and hypersonic weapons. Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, speaking alongside him, announced that the class of battleships would be named after the current American leader.