Strikes in Crimea: Explosions rock Kerch, Simferopol and Feodosia

A new wave of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula in the early hours of August 3

To 05:00 Bulgarian time local sources and monitoring channels report a massive attack with unmanned aerial vehicles, directed against key military and logistical facilities of the Russian Federation in the cities of Kerch, Simferopol and Feodosia. Due to the imminent threat, the occupation authorities were forced to urgently suspend traffic on the strategic Crimean Bridge.

Explosions and power outages in Kerch and Feodosia

Residents of the city of Kerch are reporting on social networks a series of powerful detonations. According to unofficial information from the local Telegram channel “Crimean Wind“, targets were targeted around the port infrastructure and oil terminals. As a result of the attack, partial power outages were recorded in certain areas of Kerch.

At the same time, powerful explosions were heard in Feodosia. Eyewitnesses describe a loud noise from flying drones and subsequent detonations in the area of the local oil base and power substations. The attacks in this sector are a continuation of Ukraine's systematic pressure to block fuel supplies to the peninsula.

Simferopol on alert

The administrative center of Simferopol was also targeted in the midnight strikes. Sounds of air defense and loud explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city and near the "Gvardeyskoye" military airport. According to Kyiv Independent, Ukrainian forces are using tactics of “middle strikes“ with long-range drones. The goal is to permanently isolate the peninsula by destroying the rear logistics.

Authorities' reaction and security measures

The occupation authorities in Crimea appointed by Moscow have traditionally maintained informational silence about the exact extent of the damage. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that dozens of Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the Black Sea and the territory of Crimea. However, the emergency restrictions imposed on the electricity grid by the operator “Krymenergo“ confirm the seriousness of the situation on the ground.