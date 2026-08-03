Serbia to suspend Danube shipping within days

Shipping on the Danube River in Serbia is facing a complete shutdown in the next few days, RTS reported.

This was officially announced by Serbian President Alexander Vučić, quoted by leading regional media. The country is in a critical hydrological situation, caused by prolonged extreme heat and lack of rainfall. According to the head of state, if the river level drops by just 30 centimeters, Serbia is threatened with a severe economic and energy collapse.

Serbia is already in force in several municipalities in the Vojvodina region, including Sombor, Kula and Vrbas. The drought has exposed sandbars, rocks and decades-old remains of sunken ships, making the navigation of heavy cargo vessels practically impossible.

Critical fuel shortage and import blockade

The suspension of river traffic is directly affecting the supply of petroleum products. Currently, barges and tankers on the Danube are operating at only 30% to 40% of their capacity to avoid being stranded. For this reason, Serbia managed to realize only about 25 percent of the planned diesel fuel imports last July.

“Everything around diesel has turned into a real hell. There is no diesel anywhere on the markets, and refineries in the Black Sea region and along the Danube are facing serious problems due to the international situation“, Vucic commented to Radio Television Serbia.

The Serbian government is already considering emergency alternatives for fuel deliveries by trucks and rail. However, these options cannot fully replace the scale of the river cargo fleet and significantly increase the cost of logistics. bne IntelliNews

“10 days of hell“ and record electricity consumption

Along with the logistical crisis, Serbia is also under enormous strain on its energy grid. Due to extreme temperature records exceeding 38 degrees Celsius, electricity consumption in the country has reached winter levels. Index.hr

Vučić warned that there were "10 days of hell" ahead with high temperatures and no chance of rain. The president stressed that neighboring countries whose nuclear power plants rely on the Danube's waters for cooling (such as the "Black Water" nuclear power plant in Romania and the "Paks" nuclear power plant in Hungary) are in an even more difficult situation. However, he called on citizens to remain calm and assured that the country's financial reserves would help overcome the natural disaster.

What is the situation in the Bulgarian section of the Danube?

The low levels of the river are affecting the entire Danube basin. Serious restrictions on the loading of ships and the width of the waterway (fairway) have also been introduced in the Bulgarian section, BTA reported.

The Executive Agency for the Study and Maintenance of the Danube River (IAPPD) reported that the level at Ruse remains critically low, approaching historical anti-records. Unlike Serbia, however, thanks to constant dredging activities and daily hydrographic maintenance, shipping in our country is still continuing, albeit with minimal draft and enhanced safety measures.