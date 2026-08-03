The Russian military has carried out a new strike with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a civilian site in the city of Kharkiv, hitting a gas station in the strategic Kiev region.

The attack is part of an intensified campaign with cheap and high-tech drones, aimed directly at fuel supply chains and civilian infrastructure in eastern Ukraine. According to operational information from local authorities published in the early hours of August 3, the incident prompted a rapid response from emergency services, and the situation remains under control with no critical fires at the site.

Details of the strike in the Kiev region

The attack on the site in the Kiev region was carried out by a drone, with the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, confirming the attack. Local sources indicate that in this particular incident, damage was caused to a vehicle on the site, but thanks to the quick intervention, a large-scale fire was not caused.

The city was subjected to a combined attack in which Russian forces used various types of drones, including low-cost "Lightning" type aircraft and FPV drones with optical fibers, which deliberately targeted fuel retail outlets in the Kharkiv region.

Systematic destruction of the fuel network in the region

This strike is not an isolated case, but part of a broader Russian tactic to limit the logistical capabilities of the region. In recent weeks, the Russian military has attacked dozens of such sites:

Over 80 gas stations in Kharkiv and the surrounding area have already been completely or partially destroyed since the start of the intensified offensive.

in Kharkiv and the surrounding area have already been completely or partially destroyed since the start of the intensified offensive. The highway between Kharkiv and Poltava was practically left without functioning charging points after the next four objects along the route were taken out of operation.

Similar attacks with FPV drones caused serious fires in tankers and gas tanks in other areas of the city such as Saltovsky and Shevchenkovskyi in the second half of July.

Consequences for the civilian population

In addition to the material damage to commercial areas, the attacks have a severe psychological impact on citizens. In the series of attacks in Kharkiv over the past 24 hours, there were no deaths on the territory of the gas station itself in the Kiev region, but cases of acute stress reactions were recorded among the local population, including children and elderly people in neighboring residential buildings.

Energy market experts assure that despite the logistical difficulties in the frontline areas, there is currently no national crisis with fuel shortages in Ukraine, as the market remains diversified and supplies are being redirected in a timely manner.