Acute shortage of funds! Russian Railways sells 49% of its freight railway company

The state-owned company "Russian Railways" plans to sell a 49% stake in its company "Federal Freight Company" (FTC), i.e. the state-owned freight railway company, which is the second largest railway operator in Russia.

The sale is expected to raise (at least) 44 billion rubles (about $600 million), reports "Kommersant" sources identified from the financial plan of the railway monopolies in Russia. The price of the offer for the sale of a block of shares (49%) is determined based on the financial results of FTK for the first nine months of 2025.

ΠThe proposed deal is seen as one of the sources of financing the huge investment program of "Russian Railways", which for 2026 is planned at 713.6 billion rubles (approx. 9.5 billion dollars),

The 49% stake is expected to be sold through an open auction, with "Russian Railways" determining the eligibility criteria. ΠThe procedure will most likely begin officially in the second quarter of the year, according to sources at "Kommersant".

Analysts note that the sale of a non-controlling stake in the state-owned freight railway company would not arouse much interest from FTK's competitors, who are potential buyers - especially given the deteriorating situation on the freight market as a whole.

According to industry experts, the deal is more likely to be interested in by financial investors, who will count on dividends, but also on the subsequent sale of shares in the freight railway company, if the market situation in the sector improves.