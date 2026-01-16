President Pavel: Czech Republic to provide Ukrainian army with anti-drone aircraft

The Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with fighter jets that can shoot down approaching drones, President Petr Pavel told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev, Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

He did not give details, but two years ago he said that Czech L-159 subsonic fighters could be transferred to Ukraine, which has been fighting a full-scale Russian invasion for almost four years.

"The Czech Republic can provide several fighter jets that are very effective in combating drones in a relatively short time, and I believe that we will be able to quickly and successfully conclude this issue", Pavel said at a news conference with Zelensky.

He said Prague could also provide early warning systems such as passive radars.

Pavel, a former army general and chairman of NATO's Military Committee, is a strong supporter of Ukraine and the Czech initiative to supply Kiev with large-caliber ammunition paid for by Western donors.

The new Czech government, led by populist Andrej Babis, has agreed to continue the initiative but said it would not provide national funding to help Ukraine.

The Czech army has 24 L-159 aircraft in single- and two-seat configurations, used for training and supporting ground forces, Reuters reported. Its main fighter fleet is 14 Swedish Saab JAS-39 Gripen, but it has ordered 24 American F-35 fighter jets, to be delivered after 2030.

The previous Czech government provided Ukraine with heavy equipment, including tanks and helicopters from its army stockpiles, and received compensation from its NATO allies as it rearmed with Western weapons.