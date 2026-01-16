President Donald Trump warned that he may impose tariffs on countries that do not accept his plan for the US to take control of Greenland, „NBC News“ reported, quoted by BTA.

„I may impose tariffs on countries if they do not agree to (the US plans for -ed.) Greenland, because we need Greenland for our national security“, Trump said during a roundtable on health care in rural areas of the US.

The US president did not reveal further details about his plans related to the Arctic island, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Copenhagen has controlled the territory for centuries and rejected calls of Trump, who believes that Greenland should come under US rule, adds NBC News.