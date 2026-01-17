Brussels is considering bringing Ukraine into the European Union as early as 2027.

The European Commission is considering the possibility of allowing Ukraine and other candidate countries to quickly join the European Union, Reuters reports.



The idea of Kiev joining as early as 2027 is included in the 20-point peace plan being discussed by the European Union, the United States and Ukraine.



The proposal being prepared in Brussels is for Ukraine to be admitted to the European Union, but with limited rights. The acquisition of full voting rights in the European Council will occur gradually and only after politicians in Kiev meet the necessary criteria.



Advancing the European integration process will help Kiev politically even during the war, but will meet resistance in Eastern European countries, which may block the process in the European Council, said Filip Bednarczyk, director of the Warsaw office of the German Marshall Fund, in an interview with "Horizont", which you can hear after 9:30 on the program "Saturday 150".